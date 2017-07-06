Lionel Messi's Wife's Ex-Boyfriend Surfaces, Reacts To Wedding - The Herald Nigeria

Barcelona FC star, Lionel Messi who recently got married to his highschool sweetheart is enjoying the perks of marriage but it seems the ex-boyfriend of his wife has something to say regarding the relationship.

Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo’s ex-boyfriend, has revealed his take on his ex-girlfriend’s relationship with the footballer which blossomed into marriage.

According to latest reports, contrary to earlier reports that Lionel Messi and the new Mrs. Messi had been in each other’s arms all through their lifetime, Antonella Roccuzzo had at one point been in the arms of another man.

The couple were reported to have officially started dating in 2007.

Speaking on the marriage between his ex-girlfriend and the footballer, Antonella Roccuzzo’s ex-boyfriend revealed that he is happy for the couple.

He noted that it was a good thing adding that “At least she left me for Messi,” a fair enough bargain the young man retorted.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment