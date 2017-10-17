Liverpool recorded their biggest Champions League win in almost 10 years as they produced a scintillating performance to thrash Slovenian side, Maribor to top Group E.

This was also Liverpool’s first win of the Champions League group stage as they dominated Maribor from start to finish this evening, scoring seven goals on the road.

The Reds dominated throughout, opening the scoring on four minutes when Roberto Firmino finished from close range after Mohamed Salah broke free down the right.

Philippe Coutinho made it 2-0 with a half-volley from James Milner’s pull-back before Salah scored twice, finishing off passes from Firmino then Alberto Moreno as the Reds led 4-0 at half-time.

Firmino added a fifth with a flicked header from Coutinho’s free-kick as the Reds claimed their biggest Champions League victory since an 8-0 home victory over Turkish side Besiktas on 6th November 2007.

Daniel Sturridge linked up with fellow substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the latter to score his first goal for the club to make it 6-0, and Trent Alexander-Arnold sealed the rout with a deflected 30-yard strike.

The victory takes Liverpool level on points with Spartak Moscow, who defeated previous leaders Sevilla 5-1.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related