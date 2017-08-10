 Liverpool reject FC Barcelona’s £90m bid for Coutinho

Liverpool reject FC Barcelona’s £90m bid for Coutinho

English Premier League side Liverpool FC have rejected a bid of 100 million euros (about £90m or N45bn) from Spanish side FC Barcelona for Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

Barca’s second bid for the 25-year-old, which was rejected immediately, comprised an initial 85m euros (about £76.8m) plus 15m euros (about £13.5m) in add-ons.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Liverpool have insisted that Coutinho, who they purchased from Inter Milan for £8.5m in 2013, is not for sale.

FC Barcelona had sold Brazil forward Neymar to Paris St-Germain for a world record transfer of £200m last week and are in need of a replacement.

 

 

Coutinho, a scorer of 14 goals last season in spite of spending six weeks out with an ankle injury, had signed a new deal with Liverpool in January.

But the five-year deal did not include a release clause.

The Reds’ manager Jurgen Klopp has said they were not a “selling club’’ when Barca’s previous £72m offer was rejected in July, and that Liverpool had considered the matter closed.(NAN)
OLAL

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar