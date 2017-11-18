Wife of Peter Okoye, Lola Omotayo-Okoye has reminded his husband and twin brother Paul will still remain family no matter the rift that may come up between them.

Lola made this known on Instagram while wishing the duo a happy birthday on Saturday.

She wrote; “A big birthday shout out to these handsome and talented brothers.

“May the Almighty God continue to bless and protect you two. May he especially soften your hearts towards each other because after all the flashing lights, bells and hype you will still remain blood brothers who shared one womb.

“No matter what you do you will still remain family and whether you like to admit it or not, you love each other.

“So use today to reflect on the blessings that the Almighty God has showered upon you thus far and give Him thanks. I wish you two long life, good health, wisdom and happiness. Peter I love you, Paul I love you, Happy Birthday.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related