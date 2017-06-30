Love At First Sight: Couple Get Married 20 Years After First Preschool Meeting - The Herald Nigeria

Matt Grodsky knew that his wife Laura Scheel was the one from the moment they first met in preschool 20 years ago.

However, it wasn’t until high school that they started dating after reconnecting by chance through a mutual friend.

According to the Huffington Post, the pair first met as kiddos at a preschool in Phoenix where they would chase each other around the playground and stay up together during nap time. Laura on her part said that she remembers preschool Matt being a total goofball.

“We did almost everything together,” she added. “We would just have a blast together.”

Matt, on the other hand, recalls trying to impress Laura from an early age.

“Lion King was what all the kids were into back then so we would spend most of our time reciting lines from the movie on the playground,” Matt told HuffPost. “I remember trying to impress her during a Cinco De Mayo celebration at the preschool where we were trying to break open a piñata. Fortunately, I was the kid who managed to do it and I assume it got her attention.” In an instagram post dedicated to his wife, Matt said that one of his earliest childhood memories was standing up in front of his pre-school class, declaring that he would marry Laura someday. In May 2015, Matt kept his childhood promise and proposed to Laura at the preschool where they first met. She just thought they were there for a picnic date to celebrate the end of their junior year of college. “The whole car ride to the preschool she kept asking me why I seemed anxious. I kept checking my pocket when she wasn’t looking to make sure the ring was still there,” Matt told HuffPost. “I dropped down on one knee while my brother came in with the phone, snapping photos. Laura was shocked. I gave her my pitch on why I wanted her to marry me and she said yes.” The pair tied the knot in December 2016, proving that while fairytale romances may be far and scarce to encounter, they indeed, exist. See photos of the couple as children and adults (Credits to Huffington post) below,

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment