Lufthansa unveils new A350-900 aircraft

Lufthansa has unveiled its new A350-900 aircraft in Munich, Germany, a statement signed by its media Consultant, Mr Hakeem Jimoh, said in Lagos on Monday.

It said that the A350-900, which is the world’s most advanced long-haul aircraft, was christened and named after the city of Nuremberg.

It quoted Mr Carsten Spohr, Chief Executive Officer, Lufthansa Group, as saying that the introduction of the aircraft was a milestone in the airline’s fleet strategy.

According to him, its entry into service marks a generational change on Lufthansa’s long-haul routes.

“As of Feb.10, Lufthansa will be stationing the first 10 Airbus A350-900 aircraft in Munich.

“The first destinations will be Delhi and Boston. The aircraft will have room for 293 passengers – 48 in Business Class, 21 in Premium Economy and 224 in Economy Class.

“The A350-900 is the world’s most advanced and most environmentally-friendly long-haul aircraft.

“It uses 25 per cent less kerosene, produces 25 per cent fewer emissions and is significantly quieter on take-off than comparable types of aircraft,” the statement quoted Sporh as saying.

According to the statement, passengers from Nigeria who want to experience this state-of-the-art aircraft will have to connect to Munich from Frankfurt for now.

“There are no plans yet to deploy the A350 on the Nigerian routes, as the new aircraft will gradually replace the A340 aircraft.

“The aircraft deployed on the Nigerian routes, the A330, is also smaller in size,” it said. (NAN)

