Lukaku joins Manchester United for initial £75m on 5-year deal

Former English champions Manchester United have signed Everton striker Romelu Lukaku for an initial £75 million on a five-year contract.

According to reports, the deal for the 24-year-old Belgian is believed to include £15 million in add-ons.

English Premier League champions Chelsea had tried to sign him too, but they missed out on re-signing their former player.

“Romelu is a natural fit for Manchester United. He is a big personality and a big player,” United manager Jose Mourinho said.

“It is only natural that he wants to develop his career at the biggest club.

“He will be a great addition to the group. I am really looking forward to working with him again.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the contract for the Belgium international includes an option for a sixth year.

Speaking on the development, Lukaku said it was a big opportunity he was going to grab with both hands.

“When Manchester United and Jose Mourinho come knocking at the door, it is an opportunity of a lifetime and one that I could not turn down.

“I cannot wait to run out at Old Trafford in front of 75,000 fans.’’(NAN)

OLAL

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment