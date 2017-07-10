Lukaku Pens Emotional Farewell Message to Everton Fans - The Herald Nigeria

Manchester United bond striker, Romelu Lukaku has written a warm message to Everton FC.

The Belgian, 24, is set to complete a 75 million pounds deal to the Old Trafford outfit and has taken his time to thank the Toffees for his stay in the club.

Read the emotional letter below:

“I want to say a big thank you to all the people involved at Everton. I want to thank the fans for your support throughout the four years we’ve spent together.

“You guys helped me through all my games and I can proudly say it was an honour to play in front of you.

“To the staff at the stadium and training ground, thank you for making me feel home from the first day I walked in.

“To my team-mates it was great to play with you guys. To technical staff, thank you for helping me become a better player. Working with you guys has been a pleasure and I’ll take your advice throughout the rest of my career. Thank you Everton football club.”

