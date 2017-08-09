Lupita Nyongo's Father Wins Governorship Election - The Herald Nigeria

Kenyan born actress, Lupita Nyongo’s father has been elected as a governor in the recently concluded Kenyan polls.

The Hollywood actress’ father, Prof. Anyanga Nyongo won the election seeing him as the Governor-elect by a landslide.

The Governor-elect for the Kisumu County in Kenya defeated his rivals including Jackton Ramguma and Christine Otieno to win the polls.

Lupita’s father got a total of 252,490 votes which represents 63% of the 83% of polls counted.

His competitors, Jackton Ramguma got 141, 320 votes representing 36% of the polls while Christine Otieno got 1919 votes representing less than 1% of total votes cast.

The total polling station recorded in the count was put at 37,318 out of the total 40883 polling stations.

The current statistics shows that President Uhuru Kenyatta is leading his rival, Raila Odinga by 10.1% of the votes cast.

