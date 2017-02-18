M.I Abaga, Banky W, Fans Reacts To Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori's Arrest - The Herald Nigeria

Following the arrest of the Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori over his tweets in connection with the Southern Kaduna Killings, Nigerians on social media including label mate, M.I Abaga have spoken out.

Recall that Audu Maikori was arrested yesterday in Lagos and taken to the DSS headquarters in Abuja for questioning over an issue suspected to be in connection with his tweets.

Audu Maikori took to his social media page on Twitter to allege that five Secondary school students were killed on their way to school as part of the southern Kaduna killings, he later retracted the statement revealing that he had conducted an extensive investigation into the matter.

Audu Maikori stated that the misinformation came from his driver who had lied to him so as to extort him.

With the news of Audu Maikori’s arrest trending on social media pages, Nigerian artiste, Banky W and other Nigerians voiced out their concerns and quickly coned the #freeAudu hash tag to get the movement together.

See reactions below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment