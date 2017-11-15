Macron invites Hariri, family to France

French President, Emmanuel Macron, has invited Lebanese Prime Minister, Saad Hariri, and his family to France, Macron’s office says.

Lebanon has accused Saudi Arabia of detaining Hariri since his surprise resignation, announced from Riyadh on Nov. 4, which plunged his country into political crisis.

Hariri resigned as Lebanon’s prime minister 11 days ago in a video broadcast from Saudi Arabia.

Lebanese President, Michel Aoun has refused to accept his premier’s resignation and on Wednesday said Hariri was being detained by Saudi authorities.

Many analysts has seen the move, whether it was of Hariri’s own volition or not – as reflecting the powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Salman’s desire to put pressure on rival regional power Iran and its allies, including Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah.

The Elysee Palace said that Macron issued the invitation after talks with Hariri and Mohammed bin Salman. (dpa/NAN)

