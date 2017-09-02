Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, the billionaire kidnapper well known as Evans who made over N1 billion from his kidnapping organization has sent out a Save our Souls prayer to his wife, children and other Nigerians who might mean him well.

The notorious criminal who is facing 52 criminal counts ranging from kidnapping to murder has said that he has made a covenant with God not to lie to the court concerning his role in the crimes he allegedly committed.

The kidnapper who pleaded guilty to some charges earlier this week has converted to born again Christianity in hopes that the court will spare his life and not sentence him to death.

He revealed this in an interview with SUN newspaper. Evans said, “I already have a covenant with God. If police take me to court, I told God that I will not tell lies against the police or victims. I promise to tell the court the truth about any crime that I am guilty of. Please, people of Nigeria should forgive me.”

“I just believe in God for a miracle.

“I will serve God all my life. I also promised the police that I will help them to fight crime.”

Evans told the Sun that he had already become a pastor, and that he never meant to kill anyone in his criminal endeavours. He said, “The only time that someone died (during his operations) was during the attempted kidnap of the chairman of The Young Shall Grow Motors.”

“During that operation, we were attacked and there was exchange of gunshots. They shot at us and my gang members shot back at them. It was in the morning that I heard that one inspector and the driver who drove the Young Shall Grow chairman died. It was an unfortunate incident. I have totally regretted everything about crime. It does not pay. I keep telling people to learn from my story. Crime does not pay. Everything I acquired all these years are gone just in a day. I will be an agent of change in prison.”

Evans said he would disown his lawyer in court, in hopes that his guilty plea will grant him a more lenient sentence from the court.

Concerning his wife and children, Evans stated, “I want you to tell them that I am still alive and healthy. They should simply pray for me that the court will not sentence me to death.”

