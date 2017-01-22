Madonna tells Donald Trump to "suck a d***" on live TV - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Donald Trump’s inauguration has led to different reactions all over the world. From celebrations in places like Nigeria and Russia to Protests in the United States and Spain among other nations.

Among Trump’s detractors are many celebrities who feel that the business tycoon would not make a good President. The likes of Robert DeNiro, Alec Baldwin and Meryl Streep have all at different times spoken against the President.

Megastar Madonna has added her voice to the din and she did it in all its vulgar glory. The Holiday singer on Saturday climbed on stage for the Women’s March in Washington, DC and delivered a speech after celebrities Ashley Judd and Scarlett Johansson had had their say before an estimated 500,000 people.

She said, ‘Welcome to the revolution of love, to the rebellion, to our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny, where not just women are in danger but all marginalized people, where being uniquely different right now might truly be considered a crime.

‘It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f*** up.’ Madonna didn’t stop there as she also told Trump to ‘suck a d***.’

Some news outlets covering the event were caught unawares and were unable to censor her words before they were said on air.

The protests against Trump by women around the world is on the basis that Trump is not perceived as being a President that will have the interests of women in mind. Along with the protests in Washington, it has been reported that there have been protests in Baltimore, Los Angeles, Utah and even European countries like Spain.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment