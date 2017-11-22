Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, has vowed to arrest and prosecute former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) Ita Ekpeyong and former head of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Ayo Oke.

Magu who disclosed this to newsmen shortly after the inauguration of a committee to audit recovered loot by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja said no matter what it takes both former security bosses must be arrested to face justice.

Confusion ensued at the Mamman Nasir residences of Ekpeyong and Oke at Asokoro District in Abuja on Tuesday when armed security operatives prevented EFCC officials and policemen from arresting the two former security bosses.

Sources at the EFCC revealed that both former security officials were invited by the anti-graft body to answer questions on allegations of financial misappropriations levelled against them but they refused to show up for interrogation.

Specifically, Ekpeyong was invited to shed more light on the arms money he allegedly collected from the former national security adviser Sambo Dasuki, while Oke was wanted to explain the $43m found in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.

