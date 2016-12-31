Magu not removed — EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked speculation that its Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, has been removed from office.

“It is not true,” spokesman of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said in response to an SMS enquiry by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday.

The rumour of Magu’s sack hit the social media and some traditional media websites in the early hours of Saturday.

Citing anonymous sources, The Guardian newspaper reported on its website that Magu had been redeployed back to the Nigeria Police Force to pave way for a fresh nominee by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The report said the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had already notified the EFCC Acting Chairman on the development through a letter.

Malami, according to the report, has also directed Magu to hand over to the Director of Operations in the commission.

It would be recalled that Magu’s nomination was recently turned down by the Senate, citing security report compiled by the Department of State Services (DSS).

He has been heading the commission in acting capacity since November 2015 when he was nominated by the president. (NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment