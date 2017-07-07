Magu: Senate Stands Ground - The Herald Nigeria

Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Sabi Abdullahi, has said they are not going back on their decision not to confirm Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He made this statement Friday while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had on Thursday said that the Senate does not have power to reject Magu and that the presidency’s decision remains.

However, Senator Abdullahi said that “the Senate has already made its resolution, and our resolutions are official statements.

“And most times, based on how we communicate, we don’t go to press immediately because somebody has made a statement; we usually discuss issues.”

Speaking further, he said, “You know before we made that resolution the issue was debated. It is not because the executive has said something, we will react to it. We discuss issues first.

“That is what makes up an institution. Nobody in the Senate is expressing his individual opinion. We are expressing the opinion of the Senate, its stand and its position.

“We have given it a resolution. For now that is what subsists, and until we get a response, otherwise officially, we are not going back. The lawmaker called on all arms of government to respect the rule of law for the deepening of the democracy in the country.

“Let us work in the interest of Nigerians. We have made a point, a point which is clear. He was brought to us for confirmation, and on the basis of damning reports from the DSS, we rejected him twice. It is left for Nigerians to see and we have done our part.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment