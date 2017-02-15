Magu’s Confirmation: Activist asks court to disqualify Saraki, others from screening

Mr Raji Oyewumi, an activist, has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to disqualify the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and 10 other senators from screening and confirming Mr Ibrahim Magu as the substantive Chairman of EFCC.

Oyewumi, a human rights activist and an anti-corruption crusader, in a suit filed in the court on Tuesday, alleged that Saraki and other senators joined in the suit would be biased if allowed to screen Magu.

Joined in the suit dated Feb. 13, are senators Godswill Akpabio,Jonah Jang, Aliyu Wammako, Stella Oduah, Theodore Orji and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

‎Also joined in the suit are senators Ahmed Sani, Danjuma Goje, Joshua Dariye and Abdullahi Adamu.

Others are the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Senate, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Magu.

According to Oyewumi, the senators cannot be fair in the screening and confirmation of Magu, since all of them have pending cases before the EFCC‎.

‎According to him, Saraki and others are threatened by the leadership of Magu as EFCC chairman.

He asked the court to determine whether the senate president and other senators would not violate the provisions of Section 56, 172 of paragraph‎ 1 and 9 of the fifth schedule to the 1999 constitution if they participate in screening Magu.

He prayed the court for an order of injunction restraining the senate president from presiding over or participating in the screening, deliberation and voting on the nomination of Magu as EFCC chairman.

In the affidavit in support of the ‎originating summons, the activist said that the senate president exhibited bias against the confirmation of Magu.

He said the bias was shown when he failed or refused too read the President’s letter on the floor of the Senate until three weeks after.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the matter‎.(NAN)

WS/YAZ

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment