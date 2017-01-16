Maiduguri Blast: Professor Killed In Twin Blast Identified - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Following the twin suicide bomb attack which happened in the early hours of today at the University of Maiduguri mosque, the professor who died in the attack has been identified.

According to reports, the professor has been identified as Professor Aliyu Mani.

The professor was along with at least four other people killed in the bomb blast which is suspected to have been a targeted suicide attack.

The twin blast believed to have been carried out by a teenager according to reports occurred at around 5:25am at the University mosque located in the staff quarters area of the university.

A resident of the area narrating the incident said: “At exactly 5:25 am, while I was leaving the mosque in my neighbourhood, I heard two explosions.”

The resident who pleaded to remain anonymous added: “I rushed to the university, which is not far from my house. On entering, I saw the mosque in a mess. Three people lay dead, including a young girl, whose body was badly mutilated.

“Thirteen other worshippers were injured.”

The narrative was also confirmed by a lecturer of the university.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment