Maikaba warns Eagles against being carried away by successes in friendlies, qualifiers

Golden Eaglets’ chief coach Abdu Maikaba says the Super Eagles should be wary of being carried away by successes they recorded during the Russia 2018 qualifiers and subsequent friendly matches.

Maikaba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja that preparations for and seriousness against every one of their opponents would determine the level of their success.

‘’Super Eagles should not allow their success during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, together with victories in friendly matches, to make them close their eyes to reality with pride.

‘’They should instead take every match as it comes, with all the attention, seriousness and focus needed to win a match,’’ Maikaba said while reacting to Nigeria’s group phase draw with Argentina, Iceland and Croatia.

The national under-17 male football team coach described all the teams in Group D alongside the Eagles as being good and should not be underated.

“The success of Nigeria in that group is not something to just be wished for but practically pursued with vigour and hard work.

“It is possible that Nigeria may go far in not only the group but at the World Cup as a whole. But this will be only if they don’t allow over-confidence to step in,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Maikaba led Akwa United FC of Uyo to win the 2017 AITEO Cup before his appointment as the Golden Eaglets head coach by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

