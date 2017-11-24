In the wake of the troubling revelations involving the former chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Pension Reform, Abdulrasheed Maina, another troubling revelation has come to light.

During yesterday’s House of Representatives hearing into his recall, reinstatement, and promotion it was revealed by his lawyer Mohammed Katu that Maina has been receiving his salary even after his dismissal.

You will recall that last month following his reinstatement into the civil service in very controversial circumstances, President Buhari ordered for his dismissal immediately after. Maina had been accused of stealing N2bn of money meant for pensioners.

When asked by lawmakers if Mr. Maina was still getting paid, he said, “Yes. Maina continued to work even after his dismissal. As at last month, about 23 files were sent to him, in his capacity as acting director…even while he was absent.

“On the issue of his disappearance, he had to disappear because there was so much threats to his life. On the issue of his dismissal from service, which came up in 2013, we have documents to say here that even after he was allegedly sacked, he still wrote letters to the then president, finance minister, and the rest, which they acted on. I can tell you that about 23 files were sent to Maina even as at last few months to treat in his capacity as acting director, even after the purported dismissal. Another matter was that whether those that sacked him had powers to do so. When his lawyers realized that there was a process of sacking him, they wrote a letter to the commission that he filed a case in court against that. His letter wasn’t complied with,” the lawyer said

