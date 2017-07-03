Maitama Sule’s death has reduced rank of true nationalists – Tinubu - The Herald Nigeria

All Progressives Congress national leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, says the death of Alhaji Maitama Sule has reduced the rank of true nationalists at a time the nation is in dire need of wise counsel.

Tinubu, in a statement on Monday said Sule’s death came at a time the nation is in dire need of wise counsel on how to navigate through potential landmines.

He described the late statesman as a detribalised Nigerian, whose death is not only a loss to his family and Kano State, but to the entire country.

Sule died at the early hours of Monday in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt, at 87.

Tinubu said the consolation, however, was that Sule lived to a ripe age, and in his lifetime, made an indelible mark as a politician, diplomat and statesman.

”He personified what we should all be: Nigerians who know no tribe, region or religion. Danmasanin Kano was a truly detribalised Nigerian and he was always at the vanguard of peace and unity.

”His death has reduced the rank of true nationalists at this time when the nation is in dire need of wise counsel on how to navigate through potential landmines.

”Danmasanin Kano was a rare statesman and an orator who can move mountains with words. I related with him closely and drank from his vast knowledge.

‘ I will personally miss him. May Almighty Allah grant him Aljanna Fridaus, ” Tinubu said. (NAN)

