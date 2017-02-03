Maje Ayida sues Toke Makinwa over 'fabricated' book - The Herald Nigeria

Following the release of a tell-all memoir documenting her relationship with ex-husband Maje Ayida, Nigerian media personality and youtube vlogger, Toke Makinwa, has been asked to stop the sales of the book and all forms of promotional activities.

The request was made by Maje Ayida, whose lawyers have also sent the on-air-personality, a “letter of demand.”

Makinwa’s book, On Becoming, had detailed her account of her relationship/marriage to Ayida, a fitness expert.

In the book, the television personality accused Ayida of giving her sexually transmitted diseases, being a serial cheat and committing adultery.

The legal documents describe the book as nothing but “exaggerated fabrication” which contained “defamatory words”.

It mandated Makinwa to “withdraw from circulation all copies of the book and take immediate steps to call in all copies of the book already distributed and deliver up same at the place to be agreed upon by our client for destruction.”

It further said a failure by the popular celebrity to “retract” the “published words” and tender a full page unreserved apology to Maje Ayida in three national dailies “will result in the commencement of legal action.”

The Cable Lifestyle reports that Maje Ayida has hired law firms in both the United Kingdom and Nigeria to handle the case.

They are Carter-Ruck, a leading defamation law firm in the UK to top figures like Simon Cowell, Elton John and Chelsea FC while Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) of Pineiro LP is heading the legal front in Nigeria.

She was given seven days upon receipt of the letter to comply with the demands or they’d be forced to seek legal redress.

The warning letter was said to have been delivered to Makinwa on Monday, December 23, 2016.

