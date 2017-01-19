Maje Ayida’s other baby mama unveiled - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Maje Ayida, ex-husband of Toke Makinwa has another baby mama, and it’s not Anita Solomon.

Makinwa, in her book, On Becoming, had hinted that her estranged husband, Ayida had another son aside the one Anita Solomon had for him while they were married.

She revealed that Ayida had the baby long before they got married.

The identity of the boy, Ajani, who is six years old, has been uncovered and despite being of mixed parentage, still bears a striking resemblance to his father, Ayida.

His mother, Crystal, is a stunning model, OAP and TV host from Trinidad and Tobago.

See her photos below;

