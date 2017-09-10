Abuja based Magazine Publisher and PR Expert Mariam Mohammed @maktoubboss exudes class and style in this cover photoshoot for Daily Trust Tambari.

Dressed in a fabulous couture piece by Dubai based luxury designer Walid Atallah, the beautiful boss lady oozes sophistication as she dishes on her career and life on the pages of the lifestyle magazine which hits the newsstands on Sunday .

The gorgeous gold dress with intricate gold embroidery also features semi precious pearls, beads & stones from Swarovski Crystals.

