Malawi’s anti graft bureau arrests ex agriculture minister

The Malawian Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested former Agriculture Minister, George Chaponda, who was under investigation for corruption.

The ACB accused Chaponda of alleged dubious procurement of maize from the neighbouring Zambia.

He was recently fired as minister by President Peter Mutharika to pave way for investigations.

Acording to the government’s official Government social media page, ‘Official Malawi Government Online’, Chaponda will soon appear before court.

NAN reports that on Feb. 27, the ACB raided Chaponda’s home and office in Lilongwe.

This was after a recommendation by the commission of inquiry into Malawi’s maize imports from Zambia that he should be investigated.

The inquiry has discovered that Chaponda involvement in the matter raised numerous questions.

The Bureau seized cash in local and foreign currencies amounting to an accumulated figure of MK200 Million.

(Xinhua/NAN)

FAT/SH

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Leave a comment