Photos: Malivelihood Buys Girlfriend A $1.5million Mansion For Valentine - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian born celebrity luxury designer, Malivelihood born Michael Awujoola gifted his girlfriend, Deola Smart a mansion said to worth $1.5million for valentine.

The luxury designer and ex-boyfriend of Tonto Dike took to his social media page on Snapchat to show off the mansion which was customized to read both his name and his girlfriend’s.

The luxury designer had some weeks ago hinted on the big gift as he prayed for success in a diamond deal he was about to embark on.

Sources reported that the mansion has a cinema room, pool room, a sitting room, kitchen, outdoor swimming pool and guest building with two rooms and a sitting room.

See photos below:

