Malnourished Viral Delta State Prison Inmate Reported Dead - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Following the release of photos of malnourished inmates at the Delta State prison, one of the inmates in the viral photo has been reported dead.

Recall that a Facebook user, Prince Harrison took to his page to share photos of the malnourished inmates which quickly went viral.

In reaction to the shared photos, the Delta State Government took swift steps to remedy the situation but one of the malnourished inmates sadly lost his life today.

Prince Harrison took to his Facebook page to share the sad news of the inmate’s demise.

