Manchester United star and most expensive player, Paul Pogba played against his brother yesterday as his club side clashed against Saint-Etienne.

The 23-year-old United star played against his Saint-Etienne defender brother in the UEFA Europa League fixture.

The match at the Old Trafford ended 3-0 in favor of Manchester United.

The mother of the Pogba brothers Yeo Moriba came out to support her sons as they clashed.

The teams are to play the return leg of the fixture next week in France.

