 Man, 31, bags 14 years imprisonment for defiling 8-year-old girl

Man, 31, bags 14 years imprisonment for defiling 8-year-old girl

Cuffs-Prison-Jail

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Wednesday sentenced 31-year-old Salisu Abdullahi to 14 years imprisonment, for defiling an eight-year-old girl.

The Prosecutor, Mr Abdullahi Babale, told the court that the convict had forceful carnal knowledge of the minor in Unguwar Fulani, in the Kumbotso local government area of Kano.

The convict pleaded guilty to the one-count charge, which was an offence contrary and punishable under Section 16 (1) of the Trafficking in Persons Act, 2015.

The Presiding Judge, Justice James Omotosho, also ordered the accused to pay a fine of N2m, in addition to the 14-year jail term. (NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju
Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar