 Man, 33 , in court for allegedly throwing wife off storey building

Man, 33 , in court for allegedly throwing wife off storey building

federal-high-court-ikeja

A 33-year-old man, Kema Akejelu on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court accused of beating up his wife and throwing her off a storey building.

The accused, a carpenter, who resides at Seun Nwachi St., Idimu, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge bordering on assault.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Inuoha told the court that the offence was committed on Nov. 13 at the accused’s residence during a fight between the accused and his wife, Oghenekvewe over her coming back home late.

“The accused beat up his wife and pushed her from a storey building which caused her two ankles to dislocate, ” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 170 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty, and the Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O Osunsanmi granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case to Feb. 15, for mention. (NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju
Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar