Man, 37, docked for defrauding a woman of $267,000 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

One Akintunde Vincent Abiodun, 37, who is reportedly a graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, was yesterday arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, before Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye of Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, on amended charges bordering on forgery and obtaining money by false pretences.

Abiodun was said to have defrauded D. Bonnici of 267,000 New Zealand Dollars by claiming to be Christopher Williams from the United Kingdom.

The complainant said she met Akintunde on a dating online platform and fell in love with him.

She said the accused started collecting money from her, claiming he was in possession of gemstones worth $18,050,000, inherited from his father.

She further said Akintunde hoodwinked her into believing that he was coming to New Zealand to settle down with her.

She alleged that the money she sent to the suspect were received in Malaysia and Nigeria by persons bearing Norisha, Jalan Klan and Mohammed Haizam Bin Fauzin, who claimed to be friends of Akintunde.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the 14 charges read to him.

Justice Ipaye dismissed the bail application, ordered the defendant remanded in Kirikiri Prison custody and adjourned to March 7 and 8 for trial.

