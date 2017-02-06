Man arrested for beating LASTMA Official - The Herald Nigeria

A 20-year-old resident of Jakande Estate, Lekki, Phase 1, Lagos State, Benjamin Archibong, has been arrested for allegedly beating up an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Archibong had reportedly obstructed the official, Olumide Omomoyesan, who was enforcing traffic rules in the Ajah area.

He was arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Task Force on Environment and Special Offences Unit and arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ogba.

PUNCH reports that Omomoyesan and his colleagues had impounded a commercial bus with number plate, FKJ 688 XV, whose driver reportedly picked up passengers at an unauthorized place.

The suspect was said to have attacked the official, inflicting an injury on his nose.

The spokesperson for the task force, Taofiq Adebayo, who confirmed the arrest on Sunday, said the suspect was charged with assault and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

He said, “The suspect was arrested on January 31 and charged with assault, obstruction and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace before Magistrate Adepeju Odusanya of Court 15, Samuel Ilori Magistrate’s Courts, Ogba, Lagos

“The prosecutor, Adedoyin Odukoya, disclosed that the suspect, Benjamin Archibong, from Akwa Ibom State, pleaded not guilty and was granted bail of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum. The matter was adjourned till February 28, 2017, for further hearing.

“The Chairman of the task force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said the suspect was charged to court based on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni.”

Meanwhile, the task force has commenced the enforcement of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s directive to arrest any local government and local council development area officials or touts who try to enforce the Lagos State Road Traffic Law, 2012.

Ambode had stated that only the task force, the Rapid Response Squad, the Nigeria Police and LASTMA would enforce traffic law in Lagos.

“Egbeyemi warned that any council official or tout caught flouting the directive of the governor would be arrested and charge to court.

“He also enjoined the public to immediately report any tout violating the order to the task force office in Bolade, Oshodi,” Adebayo added.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment