Man Arrested For Criticizing Senator Bukar Ibrahim's Threesome - The Herald Nigeria

A Nigerian man has reportedly been arrested by men of the Nigeria Police for openly criticizing a former Yobe state governor and serving senator, Ibrahim Bukar following the leak of the political office holder’s sex tape with two women.

Recall that a sex tape obtained by online news source, Sahara Reporters became public some days ago showing the senator with two ladies.

The online news platform further reported that the arrested man, Mohammed Kime, is behind bars for criticizing Senator Bukar Ibrahim.

The police action comes hot on the heels of the senator’s reaction to the viral sex tape which he stated was a tool by his detractors to blackmail him.

The senator had said: “This is a personal, private matter. What does my having been with a girl have to do with the public?

“You know the normal thing. People ask for unreasonable things, and if you deny them, they try to blackmail you if they have a way.”

