The Ogun state police command has arrested Ehioboh Lucky for impersonating Billionaire Businessman Mike Adenuga, to defraud an unsuspecting victim of N1million to secure a job at the NNPC.

He had allegedly opened a facebook account with the name and picture of Mike Adenuga to perpetrate the act.

In a statement released by Edo state command’s public relations officer, Abimbola Opeyemi, the suspect has been in the act of duping people until his latest where the victim identified as Abiola Ogunseye lodged a complaint.

Opeyemi said, ”One of his victims, Abiola Olalekan Ogunseye came in contact with him on Facebook where he promised to get employment for him at Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC).”

Lucky had told Abiola that if he paid him N1 million, he would use his office to influence his employment.

”The sum of N1,028,770 has so far been paid to suspect before the victim realised that he is a fraudster,” Mr. Oyeyemi added.

After a detailed investigation, Lucky was arrested by the police on November 6th. He would be charged to court soon.

