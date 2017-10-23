Man burnt alive in India for protesting daughter’s harassment

The police said that an Indian man who tried to protect his daughter from sexual harassment and complained to authorities has been burnt alive.

Police officer RA Pandey said that Narmada Sahu, 45, died at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh state late on Sunday.

Pandev said that the victim’s relatives alleged that his 16-year-old daughter was routinely harassed by a neighbour and that Sahu complained to police in August.

He said the neighbour demanded that Sahu withdraw the complaint.

Police said on Sunday the neighbour barged into the victim’s house with two friends, poured kerosene on him and sett him on fire.

“We have arrested the three attackers, lodged a criminal case and launched investigations,” Pandey said.

Sexual violence has been a focus of public attention in India since the gang-rape and murder of a student in New Delhi in 2012.

