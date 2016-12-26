 Man Butchers Wife With Cutlass on Christmas Day - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Man Butchers Wife With Cutlass on Christmas Day

black-xmas-man-butchers-his-own-wife-with-cutlass-on-christmas-day

A 45-year-old man man has butchered his wife to death with a cutlass at Kokuma-krom, a farming community near Nsuta in the Techiman south municipality of the Brong Ahafo region, Ghana.

According to reports, the suspect, identified as Yaw Ponju, a cocoa farmer is currently at large after committing the heinous crime.

It was learnt that the couple, who have seven children, had some disagreement which led to a quarrel.

The man out of anger, butchered his 38-year-old wife, Ama Bikama and she died on the spot.

The matter has since been reported to the Techiman police who have mounted a manhunt for the suspect.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at Holy Family hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Leave a comment

Victoria

Victoria is a graduate of mass communication, a great lover of Books and Music.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar