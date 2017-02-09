Man hacks mum to death over N500,000 - The Herald Nigeria

The police have arrested a 51-year-old man, Oluwaseye Ayoola, for allegedly killing his mother for not giving him N500,000.

The incident occurred yesterday at the United Estate in Sangotedo, Ajah.

The suspect was said to have hacked his 81-year-old mother, Dorcas Ayoola, to death. He also claimed that his mother was a witch.

He alleged that it was revealed to him when he went for prayers that she was responsible for his predicament.

According to the police, the suspect claimed he went to the mountain to pray for 21 days and in the spirit realm, he saw that his mother was responsible for his being a failure in life.

The Nation reports that the suspect accosted the mother and demanded N500,000 from the N11 million his late sister willed to her.

The suspect was said to have fled after the incident but he was apprehended after his brother, Akintunde Ayoola, lodged a complaint to the police.

Police spokesperson, Superintendent (SP) Dolapo Badmos, said the suspect was being interrogated.

Madam Ayoola’s body has been deposited at the morgue.

