According to reports, an unidentified man jumped off the Lekki-Ikoyi bridge into the Lagos Lagoon on Friday, October 20, 2017.

Officials of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and Marine Police are already at the scene to rescue the yet-to-be-identified man.

The incident was also reported by several social media users, ranging from eye-witness accounts to other sympathizers.

@Idowu said “Another depression, Someone just fell into the lekki ikoyi bridge lagoon”. @Zonerita said “Just saw a guy jump off lekki ikoyi link bridge! so sad.”

