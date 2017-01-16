Man Allegedly Murders Friend Over Dog Meat - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A Nigerian man identified as Sunday Hycenth, a 27-year-old welder, has been arrested by men of the Nigerian police for allegedly killing his friend, Onwe Ozoemelem over dog meat.

According to reports, Hycenth was involved in a quarrel with his friend which later degenerated into a fist fight which led to his death.

The incident, according to Punch, happened in the FESTAC Town area of Lagos state. Sunday was reported to have landed a blow on his friend, Ozoemelem’s chest which led to his death.

Ozoemelem was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. Following the incident, Sunday was arrested by men from the FESTAC police division before his case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Yaba.

Hycenth, explaining what led to the fist cuff said: “The man that bought the meat for us is like a big brother . We started sharing it in the order of seniority. The meat had gone round and it remained two pieces for me and the deceased. He suddenly picked the two and ate them. He then dropped the plate.

“I challenged him for eating the meat and he said the man that bought it didn’t say I must also eat from it. I told him if he needed to eat meat that badly he should have gone back to his village and that was how the fight started.”

Hycenth further revealed that he was not responsible for his friend’s death as they were separated and he had gone inside the house to get some water and change his clothes.

He revealed that minutes after the fight, his friend started groaning claiming chest pain, noting that he was among the people who rushed him to the hospital before he was pronounced dead.

He said: “I didn’t punch him or use any object to hit him. It was just a normal fight and he was on top of me when we were separated. He told me he did not smoke because he had a chest pain that had been disturbing him for some time. I didn’t kill him.”

