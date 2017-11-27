A Nigerian man simply identified as Ojay pulled out all the stops when it came time to pop the big question.

While others would simply go on one knee, Okay put up a multimillion naira billboard in CMS to propose to his girlfriend.

The gesture which was done as a show of love and affection to his woman, is one of the many creative proposals that have become common place in recent times.

Lately men have been captured staging public proposals in different unique ways such as proposing in the airport, staging their kidnap, acting as a keke Napep driver amongst many others.

See more photos below;

