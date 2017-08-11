Man Spends N2.8billion To Purchase Dubai Number Plate For His Car - The Herald Nigeria

A businessman has spent a whooping $9million on purchasing a single-digit car registration plate in Dubai.

The Indian businessman, Balwinder Sahani, who spent the huge sum to add one more to his collection purchased the single-digit number plate which reads ‘D5’ for 33 million Dirhams.

Balwinder Sahini who is also known as Abu Sabah, owner of the RSG International, a property management company paid the money for the number plate to the Roads and Transport Authority during an auction on Saturday.

According to Guld News, He said: “I like collecting unique number plates and I am proud to have got this number. I like number nine and D5 adds up to nine, so I went for it.”

Sahani also boasted of paying 25million Dirhams for a O9 number plate last year.

“I have collected 10 number plates so far and I am looking forward to having more. It’s a passion. This number will go to one of my Rolls Royces.”

