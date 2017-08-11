 Man Spends N2.8billion To Purchase Dubai Number Plate For His Car - The Herald Nigeria

Man Spends N2.8billion To Purchase Dubai Number Plate For His Car

A businessman has spent a whooping $9million on purchasing a single-digit car registration plate in Dubai.

The Indian businessman, Balwinder Sahani, who spent the huge sum to add one more to his collection purchased the single-digit number plate which reads ‘D5’ for 33 million Dirhams.

Balwinder Sahini who is also known as Abu Sabah, owner of the RSG International, a property management company paid the money for the number plate to the Roads and Transport Authority during an auction on Saturday.

According to Guld News, He said: “I like collecting unique number plates and I am proud to have got this number. I like number nine and D5 adds up to nine, so I went for it.”

indian-dubai-plate

indian-dubai

Sahani also boasted of paying 25million Dirhams for a O9 number plate last year.

“I have collected 10 number plates so far and I am looking forward to having more. It’s a passion. This number will go to one of my Rolls Royces.”

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar