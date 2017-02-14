Man steals money from customers, puts it in girlfriends account - The Herald Nigeria

Afolabi Sanusi, a 22-year-old banker, was yesterday arraigned before an Ikeja magistrate’s court in Lagos for allegedly diverting money into his lover’s account.

Sanusi, a resident of Ijora-Badia area of Lagos State, is facing charges of breach of the peace, diversion of funds and stealing.

The prosecutor, Inspector Rita Momoh, said that the accused committed the offenses on January 18, at Ojuwoye, Mushin, Lagos.

She said that the accused diverted N967,000, property of a bank in Mushin. “The accused, a staff of the bank, fraudulently converted N967,000 to his own,” Momoh said.

She said that the accused conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by issuing forged stamped tellers to customers.

According to her, “the accused presented false stamped deposit slips to customers after receiving money from them and pretended that the slips were genuinely issued.

“During investigation, it was discovered that the accused had been transferring and crediting the account of a customer, who was later discovered to be his girlfriend.

“The lady was called and she confirmed that the accused used to credit her account.”

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate, Mr. M. K. O. Fadeyin, adjourned the case till March 8.

