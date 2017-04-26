Man Streams Murder Of His 11-month-old Baby, Commits Suicide On Facebook - The Herald Nigeria

A 20-year-old man identified as Wuttisan Wongtalay reportedly hung his 11-month-old daughter and himself live on Facebook after getting into an argument with his wife.

The man, according to police report was reported to have been found dead along with the baby after the incident was reported to the police.

The Police spokesperson, Col. Jirasak Siemsak disclosed that officers were tiped off and quickly swung into action by going to the location in the video but met the dead bodies of Wongtalay and the baby in an abandoned hotel located in Phuket province.

The police spokesperson added: “He felt neglected by his wife because they had been fighting so he took his 11-month-old daughter to the site of the crime which is the abandoned hotel. Then we found the bodies hanging off the hotel.”

Speaking on the case, another police officer said: “You can hear the girl crying and finally the crying stops. Then he pulls her up onto the roof top and unties the rope from her neck.”

Wongtalay was reported to have broadcasted the murder and suicide scene on Monday evening but the video was taken down by Facebook on Tuesday.

The Police spokesperson, Jirasak said: “The mother of the child was crying and was very sad.”

He added: “I am also very sad. It is a personal dispute and they were still very young.”

