Man Utd Snatch Late Victory Over Boro - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Manchester United deservedly beat Middlesbrough in the Premier League with Frenchmen Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba both scoring late goals.

The home side had fallen behind when Grant Leadbitter gave Boro a shock lead, drilling home a low finish from Alvaro Negredo’s knock down.

Up until then, United had bossed a match in which Pogba struck the post with an overhead kick and Martial hit the same upright with a long-range strike.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also had a goal harshly ruled out for a high boot on ex-United goalkeeper Victor Valdes, while the Spaniard twice blocked the United striker’s shots from close range in the second half.

With time running out, Frenchman Martial poked in on 85 minutes and fellow countryman Pogba headed into the top corner a minute later.

The Red Devils are now unbeaten in their last 10 league games – winning all five in December – and are just one point adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal.

