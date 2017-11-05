Manchester City outclassed Arsenal to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League for a few hours at least.

Kevin de Bruyne’s driven finish and a Sergio Aguero penalty put City on the way to a ninth successive league win, equalling a club record for a single season.

Though substitute Alexandre Lacazette pulled one back for Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus sealed victory for the home side from close range.

Arsenal were aggrieved at the penalty awarded for Nacho Monreal’s challenge on Raheem Sterling and Jesus also appeared to be offside for the third goal, but they did not deserve to take anything from the game.

Indeed, the Gunners would have been beaten by more had it not been for the saves of goalkeeper Petr Cech and the wastefulness of the hosts.

City’s advantage over second-placed Manchester United going into the two-week international break will be determined by United’s result at Chelsea later on Sunday (kick-off 16:30 GMT).

Arsenal slip to sixth, 12 points behind City, and face a battle to regain a place in the Champions League.

City have now won 15 consecutive matches in all competitions, including a Carabao Cup victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on penalties.

