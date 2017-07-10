 Manchester United FC's £75million signing, Romelu Lukaku Arrested - The Herald Nigeria

Manchester United FC’s £75million signing, Romelu Lukaku Arrested

Premier League side, Manchester United’s latest signing, Romelu Lukaku was last week arrested for hosting a rowdy pool party at his rented Beverly Hills mansion in Los Angeles.

The footballer who is currently on holiday with fellow football star Paul Pogba was revealed to have been arrested by the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The Police in a statement revealed that they had visited the address five times before they had to arrest the player.

Authorities further revealed that Lukaku was technically arrested and given a citation although he was not physical arrested.

The Belgian is set to join Manchester United from Everton in a £75million deal.

Lukaku is however scheduled to appear before the judge at the Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on October 2, 2017.

Beverly Hills Police in a statement released stated: “On July 2, 2017, at approximately 8:00 PM, Beverly Hills Police Department officers arrested a 24-year-old male subject by the name of Romelu Lukaku Bolingoli.

“Bolingoli received a misdemeanour citation for Beverly Hills Municipal Code Violation 5-1-104 – Excessive Noise. The citation was issued after officers responded to five other noise complaints from the same location, which resulted in verbal warnings.

“These noise violations occurred at a residence in Beverly Hills where Bolingoli was temporarily residing. Bolingoli was released at the scene with the citation and was not physically arrested.

“Bolingoli is scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on October 2, 2017.”

