 Manufacturers urge FG to provide adequate foreign exchange to boost production

Manufacturers urge FG to provide adequate foreign exchange to boost production

naira-for-dollar1

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ogun Chapter, has urged the Federal Government to provide adequate foreign exchange for the real sector, to boost production in 2017.

The MAN Chairman, Mr Wale Adegbite, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun, that the availability of foreign exchange would boost the productivity and enhance the economy.

According to him, the real sector is facing numerous challenges such like lack of sufficient dollar, higher interest rate and poor infrastructure that had hindered them from producing at the optimal level.

Adegbite explained that instability of Naira and dollar was affecting most of manufacturers from importing raw materials and machinery into the country.

”The ability of the Federal Government to provide adequate foreign exchange for manufacturers in 2017 would help the sector to produce at the optimal level,” he said.

“This would create job opportunities for the unemployed youths and boost the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” he said.

Adegbite, however, advised the Federal Government to also ensure lower interest rate as well as provision of infrastructure, especially roads network to enhance productivity of the real sector in 2017. (NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju
Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar