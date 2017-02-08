Many Injured as Bus Conveying Public School pupils Somersaults in front of Osun State Govt House - The Herald Nigeria

A commercial bus carrying some public school pupils in Osogbo had an accident in front of the Osun State Government House, Oke Fia, on Monday.

It was gathered that the mini bus left Oke Fia Motor Park for Okinnin at about 5pm and it somersaulted barely two minutes after it left the park.

Eyewitnesses said the driver was making a call and also waving at an oncoming driver when he lost the control of the vehicle.

Policemen attached to the government house were said to have rushed to the scene and lifted the mini bus before the students and other passengers were rescued.

One of the eyewitnesses, Oloruntoba Adedeji, revealed that the pupils and the driver suffered varying degrees of injury.

He said, “The driver was speeding and was making a call when he lost control of the bus. The sharp bend he just finished negotiating also contributed.

“The pupils were more injured than other passengers. However, Osun State ambulance arrived promptly and took them to the Osun State Specialists Hospital, Asubiaro.”

