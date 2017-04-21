Marcus Rashford Sends Manchester United Into Europa League Semi-Finals - The Herald Nigeria

Marcus Rashford’s extra-time goal sent Manchester United into the Europa League semi-final at the expense of Anderlecht on a night of tension at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils needed extra time to win the tie 3-2 on aggregate after the Belgians pushed them all the way at Old Trafford.

United got themselves in front early on through Henrikh Mkhitaryan before the visitors dug in and forced the additional 30 minutes needed to find a winner.

Mourinho rested big guns Ibrahimovic and Mkhitaryan in Sunday’s win over Chelsea and restored the pair to the starting XI for this one.

Mourinho’s side were their own worst enemies with a shocking display of finishing as they missed chance after chance, their cause also undermined by injuries to defender Marcos Rojo in the first half and a serious-looking knee injury to top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the end of normal time.

United were facing the prospect of a penalty shootout but Rashford, a scorer against Chelsea at the weekend, made the decisive contribution after 107 minutes with a brilliant turn and finish from Marouane Fellaini’s knockdown.

