American singer, Mariah Carey has burnt her N125million worth wedding dress.

The singer trashed the custom Valentino wedding gown in which she was supposed to marry her ex-lover, James Packer.

The singer burnt her wedding gown in a fire set during the filming of her “I Don’t” music video on which she features YG.

TMZ reported: “It’s no prop either … it’s THE custom $250,000 Valentino she got last year before she called off the Bora Bora wedding to Packer.”

